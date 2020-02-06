Storms soak Northeast Alabama, delay schools

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Heavy rain and storms led to flood warnings and delayed school starts Thursday morning for much of Northeast Alabama.
The Anniston area saw more than 2 inches of rain between midnight and noon Thursday, according to numbers from the National Weather Service.
A tornado warning in the wee hours of Thursday morning woke residents in Ohatchee, Southside, Glencoe and other parts of eastern and northern Anniston, but Calhoun County emergency officials said there were no reports of significant damage in the county.
Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties were put under an areal flood warning by the National Weather Service office in Calera from 9:28 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Unlike flash flooding, which develops within about six hours, areal flooding gradually builds over a longer period of time, according to Myles Chamblee of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.
Coldwater Creek spilled its banks during rainy weather that caused flooding in areas Thursday morning.
(Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
Vehicles splash through water on Caffey Drive in Oxford during rainy weather that caused flooding in areas Thursday morning.
(Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
(Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
Areas along Airport Road in Oxford were flooded during rainy weather that caused flooding in areas Thursday morning.
(Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
(Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
(Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
(Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
(Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
(Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
This campground on U.S. 78 in Oxford was flooded Thursday morning after a night of heavy rain across much of Alabama.
(Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star)
(Bill Wilson/The Aniston Star)
(Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star)
At 10 a.m., Chamblee said there were a few spots in Anniston that had flooded and been barricaded by the city’s public works staff, as well as a few other spots throughout the county.
“We haven’t had any emergency situations yet,” he said at 9:50 a.m.
The flooding threat delayed the start of most local schools, with all the public school systems in Calhoun County and two private schools, Donoho and Sacred Heart, delaying classes by two hours. Jacksonville State University didn’t start its academic day until 10 a.m.
Anniston-area residents can expect to see a dramatic change in the weather Friday. Temperatures were forecast to drop into the low 30s Thursday night and Friday morning, which snow flurries possible in the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast high for Anniston on Friday is 44 degrees.