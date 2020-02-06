Storms soak Northeast Alabama, delay schools

top story

Thursday floods

Areas along Airport Road in Oxford were flooded during rainy weather that caused flooding in areas Thursday morning. 

 (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)

Heavy rain and storms led to flood warnings and delayed school starts Thursday morning for much of Northeast Alabama.

The Anniston area saw more than 2 inches of rain between midnight and noon Thursday, according to numbers from the National Weather Service. 

A tornado warning in the wee hours of Thursday morning woke residents in Ohatchee, Southside, Glencoe and other parts of eastern and northern Anniston, but Calhoun County emergency officials said there were no reports of significant damage in the county. 

Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties were put under an areal flood warning by the National Weather Service office in Calera from 9:28 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Unlike flash flooding, which develops within about six hours, areal flooding gradually builds over a longer period of time, according to Myles Chamblee of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. 

At 10 a.m., Chamblee said there were a few spots in Anniston that had flooded and been barricaded by the city’s public works staff, as well as a few other spots throughout the county. 

“We haven’t had any emergency situations yet,” he said at 9:50 a.m.

Thursday floods

A woman uses a shopping bag to cover her head during rainy weather that caused flooding in areas Thursday morning.

The flooding threat delayed the start of most local schools, with all the public school systems in Calhoun County and two private schools, Donoho and Sacred Heart, delaying classes by two hours. Jacksonville State University didn’t start its academic day until 10 a.m. 

Schools in Talladega and St. Clair counties began announcing delays on Wednesday afternoon.

Anniston-area residents can expect to see a dramatic change in the weather Friday. Temperatures were forecast to drop into the low 30s Thursday night and Friday morning, which snow flurries possible in the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service. 

The forecast high for Anniston on Friday is 44 degrees.

IMG_1668.JPG

This campground on U.S. 78 in Oxford was flooded Thursday morning after a night of heavy rain across much of Alabama.

