You may not get all the candy Thursday, but you will get all the weather.
National Weather Service forecasters on Wednesday put out a host of weather advisories — storms, wind and freezing temperatures — for Halloween day and night.
There’s a marginal risk of storms across much of the state Thursday morning.
“There’s a low-end risk of isolated thunderstorms,” said Tara Goggins, a forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Calera. “Between 6 and 10 a.m. is when you could see an isolated severe storm.”
The rain is expected to end, in the Anniston area at least, by around 4 p.m. Trick-or-treaters will likely see dry weather under overcast skies, with winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph, Goggins said. Temperatures will be down into the 40s by that time, Goggins said.
“Most kids, you won’t see their costumes, because they’ll be bundled up,” she said.
Temperatures overnight could drop to freezing, the first freeze in the area this fall.
Goggins said that even if a freeze comes, it’s not likely to affect drivers in their Friday commute.