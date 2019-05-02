Forecasters are expecting rain over northeastern Alabama this weekend after nearly two weeks of sunny weather.
Gerald Satterwhite, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Calera, said an area of high pressure has been draped over the South, and fair weather typically accompanies those areas.
Satterwhite said he expects chances of rainfall to increase as the weekend draws nearer.
Satterwhite said there will be a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening in central Alabama, which could cause straight-line winds, hail and a slight temperature drop.
“It’s going to be around the low 80s, versus the mid-80s we’ve got now,” Satterwhite said.
While the dry spell has caused some grass to start browning, Satterwhite said Thursday, there was no threat of a drought.
A weekly report from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed no abnormally dry conditions anywhere in northern Alabama.
Satterwhite said the dry spell has not increased the chances of forest or grass fires.
“If this were a more persistent pattern over several weeks or months, it would be more of an issue,” Satterwhite said.