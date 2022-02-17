Storms churning across Alabama

Tornado warnings have been issued for counties west of our area as a strong line of storms races across the state.
Calhoun and Cleburne counties are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
Mark Rose, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Calera, said as of 5 p.m. there was a tornado warning in Jefferson County and another one for Bibb and Tuscaloosa counties.
“As expected, we have an area of strong to severe thunderstorms moving into parts of western Alabama. We’re in an active warning situation and the storms will continue to shift north and northeast during the evening hours,” Rose said.
Rose said there had been no reports of any damage from the storms that were moving 60 miles an hour to the northeast. He said the blustery winds across the area were due to a pressure gradient caused by a strong surface low to the north.
Once the storms move out the temperature will fall into the mid-30s tonight and the low temperature on Friday will be in the mid-20s.
Jacqueline Baer, public information officer at the Calhoun County EMA, said there had been no reports of power outages or damage from the high winds on Thursday.