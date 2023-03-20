 Skip to main content
Stephen Boyd: THE MONDAY BRIEF

The schedule on Capitol Hill this week...

The Senate returns at 3 p.m. Tuesday to resume consideration of S. 316, legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force against Iraq. The legislation cleared a procedural hurdle last week and should see a final vote before week’s end. The House of Representatives must also act on the measure before it is sent to the president’s desk for signature.

Stephen Boyd

