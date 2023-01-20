 Skip to main content
State unemployment rate up slightly in December

Alabama’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in December, up slightly from 2.7 percent in November and below December 2021’s 3.1 percent.

In a written statement Friday morning, Gov. Kay Ivey stressed that more people were working in 2022. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021. People counted as employed rose over the year by 56,418 to 2.2 million, according to Alabama Department of Labor statistics.