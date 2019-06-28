The process of getting married in Alabama will change at the end of August.
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill May 31 that amends Alabama’s current marriage law, removing the requirement for probate judges to issue marriage licenses. The new law, which goes into effect 90 days after signing, requires probate judges only to keep a record of marriages performed in their counties.
“We understand that the Department of Vital Statistics and the Alabama Law Institute are working on a form folks can download or get from an attorney,” said Ryan Robertson, Cleburne County probate judge.
Cleburne is among several Alabama counties that stopped issuing marriage licenses to anyone in 2015 after a court ruling made same-sex marriage legal in the state. Probate judges in those counties, when they offered explanation at all, cited their discomfort with issuing licenses to same-sex couples.
The lapse in licenses doesn’t seem to have had a significant impact in Cleburne County, where many of the residents, such as Steve Swafford, already drive to Calhoun County daily, where licenses are still available.
Swafford, 48 and a resident of Heflin, got married in May.
“We wouldn’t have waited one day,” Swafford said. “(The new law) just wasn’t a factor.”
Under the new law, couples fill out a form verifying their union and mail or take it to the probate office in their county of residence.
Robertson said the information on the form would be recorded with the same fees that were in place with the previous marriage application. Each county decides the cost associated with filing the affidavit.
In Calhoun County, the cost to file a marriage license is $104, one of the highest in the state.
After filing the form, the couple would be able to choose if they wanted to have a ceremony because one would no longer be required.
Swafford said he believes ceremonies should not have been required in the first place but understands the need to have the marriages documented for tax and inheritance purposes.
Local business owners who cater to wedding planning say they do not expect to see a drop in the amount of people holding wedding ceremonies.
The Quality Shoppe in Jacksonville sells wedding dresses. Rena Comisac, whose family owns the shop, said the new law will not deter people from having weddings.
Bonnie Martin, owner of Bonnie Ray’s Bake Shoppe in Oxford, said she doesn’t expect to see a difference in people ordering wedding cakes when the law goes into effect.
“It’s every little girl’s dream to get married and have a reception and a cake,” Martin said. “People want to have a traditional wedding, and I don’t think that will change.”
Wedding cakes make up about a third of the bakery’s business, Martin said.
“I wouldn’t live with a man without God saying we’re married,” she said. “I think a lot of people feel that way, so I don’t think it will hurt the ceremonies or us.”
Van Heibel, head custodian of the Anniston City Meeting Center, said getting a marriage license is a formality for legal reasons. The meeting center is often used as a wedding venue.
“A new law won’t change the way people have weddings and receptions,” Heibel said. “This is all about a hypocritical religious belief by politicians.”
Robertson did not say how the change affected his personal beliefs on same-sex marriage.
“I’m glad to see it come,” he said of the new law. “It will make it a lot quicker for people to file an affidavit because folks would just fill out the affidavit instead of having them come in and having a clerk input the information.”
Swafford said he believes the government shouldn’t have a role in marriage.
“There are many practices that are very outdated,” he said. “And, personally, I think government’s role in marriage is one of those areas.”
Attempts to reach members of the Alabama Probate Association and the gay-rights groups Equality Alabama and Human Rights Campaign were unsuccessful.