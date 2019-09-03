A Spring Garden man died in an all-terrain vehicle accident early Monday morning, according to authorities and family members.
Jared Lane Hutcheson, 22, was driving a Polaris RZR ATV around 2 a.m. on Frog Mountain, a few miles northeast of Piedmont, when a tree he was driving over cracked under the weight of his vehicle, popping its root system out of the ground. According to his father, Tracy Hutcheson, one of the roots struck Jared in the chest, causing him to bleed to death. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:44 a.m., according to Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton.
Hutcheson was the only occupant in the vehicle, a two-seater with a roll cage. He was with two other drivers, Tracy Hutcheson said, both in the same make of ATV, who had gone over the tree just ahead of Hutcheson.
Tracy Hutcheson, the pastor of Crossplains Church in Piedmont, said he’d learned a lot about his son in the hours since he died, from stories shared by friends and community members.
“I didn’t know that people could call on him day or night and he would show up for them and help them,” he said. “He was a kid who had a big heart.”
Tracy Hutcheson said if “you wanted to know what a country boy looked like, he was the pinnacle of that person,” and that he would lean on his faith to get through his and his family’s grief.
“In moments like these, the same Jesus I stand before people and talk about is the same Jesus I have to talk to in this moment,” the pastor said. “He’s certainly not one who will fail you. He’s never failed me.”
Deputies, the Piedmont Rescue Squad, the Spring Garden Fire Department and Deaton responded to the crash. Deaton said the incident happened away from the road and it took “some time to get to the site of the wreck.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said there had already been a few accidents on the Frog Mountain trails this year, and that night riding — spurred on by cooler temperatures — is popular in the community.
“A lot of people ride these mountains and trails all over,” Shaver said.
Several off-road vehicle deaths have been reported in the Southeast in the last few weeks. A 3-year-old boy was killed after his 14-year-old brother overcorrected and went off the roadway in Bartow County, Ga. on Monday morning, wrecking the Polaris Ranger 700 XP they were riding in, according to Coosa Valley News. On Aug. 6 another 14-year-old boy died in Walker County after he crashed into a deputy’s cruiser in Jasper. In late July a 14-year-old girl’s ATV rolled over and landed on her in Limestone County, according to The News Courier.
Each of those incidents occurred on paved roads. Shaver said it’s against the law in Alabama to drive ATVs on public streets, but in his more than two decades in law enforcement, he’s seen several accidents tied to off-road vehicles on roadways.
Tracy Hutcheson said he’d tried to convince his son not to get the ATV, if only to keep from opening the door to a potential accident. He said his son had operated the vehicle safely since he bought it, and even the incident that took his life wasn’t tied to any dangerous behavior.
“He wasn’t doing anything to put him in a situation that would cost his life,” Hutcheson said. “This can happen to anyone.”
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a federal agency that strives to protect the public “from unreasonable risks of injury or death” from consumer products, there were about 600 deaths involving ATVs nationwide on average from 2011 to 2014, the most recently recorded years. About 530 adults die each year, and about 70 children under age 16. The frequency of fatal incidents peaks in July, according to the administration.
His father said that Jared’s death was a “freak accident,” one that he hoped might be used to lead people to faith.
“I want to use Jared’s life to help win others to Christ,” he said. “To help them understand that we’re not guaranteed tomorrow.”