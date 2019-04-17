A storm system bringing tornadoes and strong winds up to 60 mph may arrive in northeastern Alabama on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The county will be in a “slight risk” zone from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday according to data from the service’s Calera station. A portion of western Alabama including Tuscaloosa and Demopolis will be in an “enhanced risk” area from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“This time of year is a historical peak in the severe weather season,” said Nathan Owen, a meteorologist with the service. “It’s that time of year where we have to keep an eye out and keep updating.”
Central Alabama’s last brush with severe weather was overnight Saturday into Sunday last week. Owen said that storm included 11 known tornadoes, with a possible 12th tornado track being surveyed by the service Wednesday. He said the closest of those touched down on Rabbittown Road in Glencoe, just north of Calhoun County.
According to reports from The Gadsden Times, six homes had significant roof damage but no injuries were reported.
Owen said the most important thing to know for Thursday is to be prepared. Residents should have multiple methods to receive weather warnings, especially if they’re issued overnight.
“The system could be coming through the area in the early morning hours after midnight, so have something that can wake you up, like a weather radio,” he said.