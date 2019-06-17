The body of an Ohatchee man missing since November was found Sunday morning by kayakers near an Alexandria farm, according to Calhoun County's sheriff.
Sheriff Matthew Wade identified the man as 39-year-old Adam David Knightly. Deputies told The Star in May that Knightly’s family had reported him missing around the beginning of that month after they hadn’t heard from him since November.
Wade said Knightly lived a “transient lifestyle” and didn’t have a cell phone at the time of his disappearance.
Wade said a father and son who were kayaking around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Tallasseehatchee Creek when they spotted human remains on a bank. According to Wade, the kayakers walked to a nearby farm and asked people fishing at the farm’s pond to call authorities.
Wade said deputies do not suspect Knightly was the victim of foul play, but his body was sent to the state Department of Forensic Science laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Wade said deputies had hoped for a better outcome when searching for Knightly and expressed his condolences to Knightly’s family. For the loved ones of a missing person, Wade said, not knowing their whereabouts is often agonizing.
“We’re at least glad they have a resolution for where he’s at,” Wade said. “We’re sorry for their loss.”