Severe weather expected tonight

NWS severe weather graphic

Emergency officials warned much of Alabama to keep an ear out for weather news tonight and early Tuesday morning, due to a risk of severe weather in the overnight weather forecast.

The National Weather Service office in Calera expects an “enhanced” risk of severe thunderstorms in a wide swath of western Alabama this afternoon, with the possibility of tornadoes, 70 mph straight-line winds and golf-ball-sized hail.

By the time that storm system reaches the Anniston area, between around 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., the threat is predicted to be “slight,” with tornadoes still possible, wind gusts up 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

“It’s definitely doing to be an unstable and active system,” said Mark Rose, a forecaster for the weather service.

Rose said Calhoun County-area residents should “maintain severe weather awareness,” keeping a look out for news reports on the weather or using weather alert apps.

The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency also put out a warning Monday morning, urging local residents to monitor weather radios and develop a plan for taking shelter during any tornado alert.

To sign up for the Calhoun EMA’s free text alert service, text “CalhounEMA” to 888-777.

