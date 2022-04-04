Severe storms possible Tuesday, Wednesday

The National Weather Service Birmingham is forecasting the potential for severe storms in the area beginning Tuesday morning and exiting later that night, making way for another potential more severe round of storms on Wednesday.
Although no warnings or advisories had been issued as of noon Monday, the NWS forecast suggests the current trajectory of fronts and atmospheric conditions could lead to a slight risk on Tuesday and an enhanced risk on Wednesday.
ABC 33/40 Meteorologist James Spann addressed the forecast as “complicated” in his Monday morning social media posting.
“Having events like this is very common this time of year,” Spann said.
“We could certainly see a good bit of rain over the next few days with rain amounts for much of the state ranging from one to three inches,” he said.
Spann said there is a “high confidence” of a mass of storms Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m.
“There is just no instability for the northern half of the state as the storms move in,” he said. “You really need that for severe weather. In the terms of damaging winds and tornadoes, it’s going to be hard for that to happen in the northern half of the state with this batch of morning storms.”
Spann said the air will become more unstable statewide later Tuesday afternoon “and we might see a few storms try to fire up.”
“If those storms do form, they could be strong to severe with a chance of hail, strong winds and an isolated tornado,” he said. “But, that’s a big ‘if.’”
Spann said the air becomes unstable statewide Wednesday with a cold front entering the area causing the main threats that day and evening to be from large hail and strong straight-line winds.
“The tornado threat is awfully low Wednesday because of the wind profiles,” he explained. “You need the winds to change direction with altitude and they look unidirectional Wednesday afternoon and evening.”
“Just be weather aware,” Spann said. “It’s a fairly complex, messy, conditional threat,” Spann said.