Students from C.E. Hanna Elementary School, as part of their participation in the Vision 1 program, worked on updating the school’s ‘Class in the Grass’ project Friday. The students were helped out with materials donated by Oxford Lumber and received some hands-on help from Assistant Fire Chief Ben Stewart and Thomas Shelton of Alfa Insurance. Vision 1 is a joint program of the city of Oxford and the Oxford City Schools allowing students to collaborate with city, community and business leaders on the best ways to become involved in making the community better with both ideas and actions. In the second photo, Stewart helps a pair of students with their project.
School work
