Sanguinetti party called off

Taking extra precautions with regard to current issues of public health, organizers of a party in honor of Phil Sanguinetti’s 100th birthday have canceled the event.
Sanguinetti, the president of Consolidated Publishing Company, which publishes The Star and several other regional publications, was to have been the honored guest Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston. Friends and well-wishers had been publicly invited, but due to the nature of the event, and the potential danger posed by the COVID-19 virus, it was thought best to call it off, said Josephine Ayers, Consolidated chairman and publisher.
Sanguinetti married into the Ayers family in 1950. His wife, Edel Elise Ayers Sanguinetti, a journalist and author and sister of longtime Star publisher Brandt Ayers, died in November 2014.
Sanguinetti’s professional connection to The Star began in 1962 in the post of national advertising manager. In steady succession he was named business manager, vice president and, in 1973, president of the company. He continues to visit and maintain an office in the company’s headquarters on McClellan Boulevard.