A Boeing 737 made an unplanned landing at the Anniston Regional Airport around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Southwest Airlines plane was heading to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, said Scott Wallace, fixed base operations manager at the Anniston airport. Another plane at the Birmingham airport was disabled on the runway due to a blown tire, Wallace said. The 737 heading to Birmingham had to land in Anniston while the runway was being cleared.
Wallace said there were passengers on board, but they were not allowed to get off the plane while it was on the ground. Wallace said there are Transportation Security Agency regulations in place that prohibit passengers from disembarking after they’ve checked in for their flight before arriving at their destination.
According to Brian Parrish, a spokesman for Southwest, there were 143 passengers and five crew members on Flight 1151.
Wallace said planes must have an alternate airport they can land at in case of unexpected complications. Nothing was wrong with the diverted plane, there was simply no room for it on the Birmingham runway.
Parrish said the flight came from Chicago Midway International Airport. It left Anniston between 7 and 7:30 p.m. after the Birmingham runway was cleared.
Attempts to reach Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport were not successful Thursday.