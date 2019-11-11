The last Democrat to hold countywide elected office in Calhoun County is preparing to retire.
Karen Roper, the county’s revenue commissioner since 2003, didn’t file the paperwork to qualify for a re-election run on Friday, the filing deadline.
“This is going to be my last term,” Roper said Monday. “It’s time.”
Roper has worked for the county since 1978, starting as a clerk for the Board of Equalization. In 2002, the county merged two agencies — the tax collector’s office and the tax assessor’s office — into one agency headed by an elected commissioner. The revenue commissioner’s office oversees tax collection and tax appraisals of property.
Roper has held the revenue commissioner position since it was created. The revenue commissioner’s term is six years — an odd fit in Alabama, which elects most of its state- and county-level offices on a four-year cycle. She wasn’t on the ballot in 2010, the year Republicans swept the field, knocking down Democrats in nearly every majority-white constituency in the state.
Asked about her biggest accomplishments in office, Roper cited the creation of the county’s Geographical Information System, an online tool that allows people to look up information about different parcels in the county using maps.
“Everybody can look at the property, with aerial photography, and they can see the geography and the flood plains,” she said.
Roper said she’s also proud of the customer service in her office, noting that she often works the front desk with her clerks, interacting with constituents directly.
Roper’s likely successor is Tim Hodges, currently a county commissioner. No Democrat qualified for the position, according to county Democratic chairwoman Sheila Gilbert, and Hodges was the only Republican to qualify by the close of party qualifying Friday.
Independents have until March to qualify to run.
Attempts to reach Hodges were not immediately successful Monday, though in a Facebook post Friday he announced that he had decided to file for a run after hearing from Roper that she wouldn’t seek another term.
“Rest assured, though I am pursuing this new chapter, I will not slack in my duties as county commissioner in the least bit,” Hodges wrote.
Hodges will be on the County Commission for a long while even if he does win the revenue commissioner seat. Roper said that even though the election will be held in 2020, the revenue commissioner’s term doesn’t end until Sept. 30 of the following year.
Calhoun County Republican party chairman James Bennett said he’d heard from several potential candidates for the position, though Hodges was the only one to qualify by the deadline.
Republicans over the years had tried to recruit Roper to party-switch.
“She always said her mother would have had a fit if she switched,” Bennett said.
Bennett said Roper would have been a difficult incumbent to defeat.
“She does a good job and she’s well-liked,” Bennett said.