Rogers expects federal firings after scrapped plan to bring COVID-19 patients to Anniston

Alabama, Calhoun County not yet ready if disease outbreak hits here, officials say

Coronavirus news conference

Officials answered questions Monday about a decision to cancel a plan to house coronavirus patients at the Center for Domestic Preparedness  in Anniston. Alabama. U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, speaking, said he expects some federal workers would lose their jobs over the issue.

Local officials had withering criticism Monday for federal officials who announced a plan to bring coronavirus patients to Anniston for quarantine. 

Public officials also said the local area is not yet prepared to handle what will come if Alabama faces an outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has rapidly spread in China and some other countries. 

“We aren’t equipped for it,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks. “This is infectious disease, and nobody out there is prepared for it. The facilities aren’t prepared for it, the community’s not prepared for it.”

Rogers and more than a dozen local mayors and other elected officials spoke to reporters Monday morning in a press conference at Anniston City Meeting Center, less than 48 hours after federal officials announced a plan to bring COVID-19 patients to the Center for Domestic Preparedness, a Homeland Security facility in Anniston, for quarantine. 

The patients in question were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was docked after an onboard outbreak. CDP was expected to house people who’d tested positive for the virus but had shown no symptoms or only mild symptoms. 

No patients were actually transferred to Anniston, local officials say. Still, the announcement generated strong backlash from local officials — in part because local authorities found out about the plan around noon Saturday, the same time the Department of Health and Human Services announced it to the press. 

Local city councils and the Calhoun County Commission held emergency meetings Sunday to discuss legal action to stop the patient transfer, and by Sunday evening HHS had already backed away from the plan. 

Rogers said he spoke with Donald Trump by telephone about the situation Sunday. He said the president was upset, both about the Anniston plan and about the decision to bring infected Americans back into the country.

“It was a boneheaded decision to bring them to Anniston,” Rogers said. 

Local officials also criticized HHS for announcing the plan without informing them. Rogers said it was his understanding that the Saturday announcement was made prematurely and in error. He said that after speaking to Trump, he believed someone would be fired for that error. 

“Whoever the low-level individual was who decided to do this is going to be in jeopardy,” he said.

Attempts to reach HHS officials for comment Sunday or Monday were unsuccessful. Attempts to reach local and national officials of the American Federation of Government Employees, for comment on the rules for firing federal employees, weren’t immediately successful Monday.

The president can hire and fire cabinet-level officials at will. Rogers said he didn’t think the job of Health Secretary Alex Azar was at risk. 

Officials at the press conference made it clear that, as far as they knew, the plan to bring patients to Anniston was dead. State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said he didn’t think any facility in Alabama was appropriate for housing those patients.

“I do not expect us to be looked at again for this mission,” Marsh said. 

The press conference came as global stock markets were in decline on news that COVID-19 may become a problem beyond China. World Health Organization officials on Monday announced that the virus was “not yet” a pandemic. Iran, Italy and South Korea have seen outbreaks in recent days. 

Local officials and Rogers said Monday that the local area likely isn’t prepared if the virus does arrive in the area. Anniston City officials said Monday that they expect to craft a plan for an infectious disease outbreak, something they began working on after the Saturday announcement from HHS. 

Rogers said the federal government will need to make decisions about where to house the patients who already exist in America. 

“We’re going to have a full conversation about this once we get to DC because clearly they’re reaching overflow needs,” he said. 

Patients are currently in quarantine at Travis AFB in California and Lackland AFB in San Antonio, HHS officials have said. Rogers said federal officials had told him five states had the ability to house those patients, though he said he didn’t know which five states. 

He said Emory University’s hospital in the Atlanta area is the closest facility to Anniston that could house COVID-19 patients. He said Emory was where HHS officials had expected to send patients housed in Anniston if they developed severe symptoms of the illness. City officials earlier in the day said HHS officials hadn’t told them which hospitals would receive those patients, leading them to believe local hospitals would be tasked with that work.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

