Robert B. Propst, a federal judge remembered for his modest roots and compassion for the defendants who came before him, has died at age 87, according to a family member.
Propst’s son Stephen said his father died Tuesday in North Carolina.
Propst spent much of his life working in law, first as an Anniston-based attorney and later as a U.S. district court judge, appointed by President Jimmy Carter in 1980. Though he was valedictorian of his class at Gadsden High School, first in his class at the University of Alabama’s School of Commerce and voted in as president of the Calhoun County Bar Association in 1967, he never lost sight of his roots in Ohatchee, said his son.
“He used to jokingly say that growing up, his claim to fame was that (his family) had a two-seater outhouse,” Stephen said, laughing.
Stephen said his father’s sense of humor belied the seriousness of his work as a judge, a role Propst took seriously. Federal district judges are appointed for life, he said, and Propst actively served for more than 30 years. He achieved senior status, a form of semi-retirement for district judges, in 1996, almost 40 years after he opened his first law office on West 11th Street in Anniston. During that time he heard both civil and criminal cases. His son said Propst felt compassion for those he judged, and never lost sight of the people involved in his cases.
“I remember him telling me one time he had to pass a sentence while he was biting his lip to keep from crying,” Stephen said.
The Rev. Dale Clem, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Anniston, knew Robert and his wife, Jo, who died a few years ago. Clem said Propst was “gracious and kind,” and had been a member of the church for 60 years. He taught Sunday school and had “held most of our leadership positions” at one time or another, most recently as chairperson of the administrative board.
“I think he was a very moral person and just wanted to treat people fairly, and was very honest. I didn’t really get the sense that he treated fools gladly; he would see through things and call you on them,” Clem said.
The pastor said he visited Propst in his hospital room, and later at the rehab center in Durham, N.C., where he died. Clem recalled that Propst was kind and patient with his nurses, and kept a positive attitude even as his health failed.
“He wasn’t bitter at all, not bitter or angry,” Clem said. “I visit a lot of people and there aren’t many like him.”
He said Propst had “a mind for service,” evidenced by an ever-growing list of groups he was involved with. He was a member of the American Legion, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the Chamber of Commerce and several more, and that was when he was just 30 years old, according to an Anniston Star article from 1961.
He was active with his family, too, Stephen said. The family — which included siblings Joanne and David — often took trips, sometimes to Gatlinburg, sometimes overseas. As a history buff, Stephen said, Propst would often roll out local lore on the places the family visited, telling stories in “such an enthusiastic frame of mind, you could not only learn something, but enjoy it.”
Stephen said he couldn’t find “a single criticism” of his father.
“Obviously he was a brilliant jurist and the most amazing legal mind ... but at the same time he had that sense of humor and humility,” Stephen said. “Ability, humility and humor, that makes for a really unique person.”