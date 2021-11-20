Rivalry Run an exercise in cooperation

By virtue of having the greater number of participants in the inaugural 5K Rivalry Run, Team Anniston took the trophy Saturday morning, leaving Team Oxford to try again next year. But it was all in good fun, as the two cities seemed to celebrate the greater good that comes from working together on projects big and small.
The event was co-sponsored by the Main Street Anniston and Main Street Oxford programs and brought more than 50 runners and walkers out to brave the cold temperatures and the 3-plus mile route between Anniston’s Christmas Tree Park and Oxford’s Simmons Park.
The first runners crossed the finish line within 25 minutes and those bringing up the rear hit the final goal 30 minutes later.
“This is an idea that has been talked about for a few years from a few different people,” said Main Street Oxford director Hunter Gentry. “We and Anniston work really well together and we felt like we had the group to make it work.”
Proceeds from the registration fees will go to support the programs in both cities.
“I really appreciate all of the hard work,” said Oxford Mayor Alton Craft. “I know putting on anything like this is not easy. “I appreciate all of the participants. This is the way [Anniston Mayor] Jack [Draper] and I see our communities growing together. A rivalry run is fun, but in a positive way. This is what we’re supposed to do.”
“Like Alton said, I believe this is a new day for us,” Draper said. “Working together is exactly what we need to be doing and will continue to do. Having events like this helps us to do that. I look forward to many more events like this.”