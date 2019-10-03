204 trestle

Crews work to repair damage to a railway trestle over Alabama 204 west of Jacksonville on Thursday.

 (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)

Work was underway Thursday to repair a damaged portion of a train trestle bridge over Alabama 204 near the Angel community west of Jacksonville. 

“The trestle was hit and damaged during a vehicular accident and this work is being performed to repair that damage,” Linda Crockett, a public information officer with the Alabama Department of Transportation, wrote in an email Thursday.

According to Crockett, the work will cause a lane closure on the route between mile marker 1 and 204’s intersection with U.S. 431 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday as crews from Wisconsin-based contractor Koppers Railroad Structures complete the repairs.

Contact Staff Writer Daniel Mayes at 256-235-3561 or danielmayesstar@gmail.com. On Twitter @DMayes_Star.

