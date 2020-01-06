Rep. Byrne: Iran war authorization OK, if there’s a goal

Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Mobile, said Monday he’d vote to authorize use of force against Iran — if someone brought him a resolution that “puts some accountability in there.”
“Any administration should be accountable for what is our strategy, what are our goals and what is our success toward that strategy and those goals,” Byrne said in remarks after a speech to the Calhoun County Republican Party in Saks Monday night. “One of the things that really frustrated me is, I don’t know what our strategy is sometimes. What are we trying to do?”
Byrne was the main speaker Monday night at a regular meeting of the county Republican party at Saks Community Center. He’s one of several people seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham.
The event drew a crowd of about 50 local GOP activists, many of them local elected officials who have yet to endorse a favorite in the Senate race. Byrne’s stump speech began with the Byrne many local Republicans already know: Byrne the community college chancellor who reformed the two-year college system, Byrne the congressman who led the effort to change the House’s once-secretive system for settling sexual harassment claims.
But Byrne quickly moved to the news of the day, criticizing the effort to impeach President Donald Trump and praising the president’s decision to launch the drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the unconventional warfare division of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
“The president took down the most dangerous man in the world,” Byrne told the crowd. “He deserves a standing ovation.”
The Soleimani strike is widely seen as an escalation of the long-simmering conflict with Iran. The Pentagon last week warned of pending retaliation by Iran. Iraq’s parliament voted to ask the U.S. to remove its forces from the country.Defense officials on Monday seemed to send mixed signals about whether ongoing troop movements in Iraq were in preparation for a pullout.
Trump’s decision drew strong criticism from many Democrats, who said Trump struck an official of another country without authorization from Congress or a plan to deal with the consequences. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said the House would likely consider a resolution that would limit Trump’s military actions against Iran to 30 days, according to CNN.
In remarks after the speech, Byrne said he’d vote against the Democratic resolution as too restrictive. Asked if he’d vote for a resolution to authorize further military action against Iran, he said he would. But Byrne said he was also skeptical of open-ended military involvement in the region.
“I think I know what the president was trying to do last week, and I agree with him,” Byrne said. “But I’m talking about the big picture. What’s our long-term strategy? What are our goals.”
Byrne said the U.S. doesn’t currently have a strategy.
“I think our strategy should be more narrowly tailored than it presently is,” he said. “We are not going to remake the Middle East in our image. What we should be trying to do is trying to be sure that we don’t allow safe havens to arise where future al-Qaedas or ISIS to arise.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, was in the audience for Byrne’s speech. In brief remarks after the speech, Rogers said he would vote for an authorization to allow further action against Iran.
“I would but I don’t think it’s necessary,” he said. “I’d think he has the authority to do what he’s doing under the existing AUMF.”
The administration has argued that authorizations for use of military force — or AUMFs — from early in the Iraq and Afghanistan War era cover the Soleimani strike.
Byrne took questions from the crowd, but none were about war with Iran. One woman in the audience asked if voters could file a class-action lawsuit to stop the impeachment of Trump. Byrne said that was unlikely, because the Supreme Court and the Constitution have said impeachment power resides with Congress. Another person asked what could be done to stop political polarization, which Byrne said was caused largely by “people who are trying to pull us away from our first principles.” Another asked about a conspiracy theory alleging that the Department of Defense created Facebook. Byrne and Rogers said they’d never heard of it.
A local pastor, C.O. Grinstead, asked what separated Byrne from the other candidates in the primary, who include former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, and former U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate seat to serve as Trump’s attorney general.
“I’m a fighter,” Byrne said.
Local Republicans also heard from state Sen. Cam Ward, who’s now in the running for a seat on the Alabama State Senate. Ward has long been an advocate in the Senate for construction of new prisons to replace the state’s overcrowded correctional facilities.
“There’s a lot of bad people, a lot of bad people who stay in prison a whole long time,” Ward said. “I’ve also met people who are broken.”
He said the state should have done more to address issues such as addiction and mental health before people wind up in prison. Asked why he wanted to deal with those issues from a court seat rather than the Senate, Ward said the judgeship provided a bigger platform to address justice system issues.
“I think there’s one issue that conservatives and liberals can agree on: job training programs for people coming out of prisons,” he said.