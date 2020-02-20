Record rainfall for Anniston as showers continue

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Rain through Wednesday night pushed Anniston past precipitation records for the month of February, according to the National Weather Service, even as showers continued.
The Anniston Regional Airport received 10.08 inches of rain between Feb. 1 and Wednesday, breaking the record set in 1961 when 7.33 inches was recorded according to Daniel Martin, a meteorologist with the NWS in Calera.
Martin said Anniston had recorded another 0.63 inches of rain as of 10 a.m. today, and another half inch is expected before showers cease around 6 p.m.
“After 6 p.m. the rains starts to move out shortly after sunset,” said Martin.
Martin said the rain is due to an area of low pressure that has developed along a stationary front from a previous system that has stalled out.
“This area of low pressure is moving over the state right now headed towards the northeast. That’s basically what’s producing the lift that’s necessary to produce this rain,” said Martin
A vehicle splashes through the intersection of Clydesdale Avenue and West 10th Street in Anniston on Thursday during yet another rainy day in Northeast Alabama.