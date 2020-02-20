You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Record rainfall for Anniston as showers continue

weather 2-20-2020

A pedestrian, covered from head to foot, walks east on Alabama 202 in Anniston during yet another rainy day in Northeast Alabama on Thursday.

 (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)

Rain through Wednesday night pushed Anniston past precipitation records for the month of February, according to the National Weather Service, even as showers continued.

The Anniston Regional Airport received 10.08 inches of rain between Feb. 1 and Wednesday, breaking the record set in 1961 when 7.33 inches was recorded according to Daniel Martin, a meteorologist with the NWS in Calera. 

Martin said Anniston had recorded another 0.63 inches of rain as of 10 a.m. today, and another half inch is expected before showers cease around 6 p.m. 

“After 6 p.m. the rains starts to move out shortly after sunset,” said Martin.

Martin said the rain is due to an area of low pressure that has developed along a stationary front from a previous system that has stalled out. 

 “This area of low pressure is moving over the state right now headed towards the northeast. That’s basically what’s producing the lift that’s necessary to produce this rain,” said Martin

PHOTOS: Even more rain

Yet another rainy day arrived Thursday in Northeast Alabama, as the area set a record for the rainiest February on record.

1 of 5

Martin said the high temperature on Thursday will be in the upper 40s, chilling to the upper 20s overnight. The high on Friday will be in the upper 40s with sunny skies, he said. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...