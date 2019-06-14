Local residents will be able to buy blackberries, blueberries, honey, geraniums and other agricultural products from a store that opens Saturday in front of Rainbow Omega’s headquarters on Hope Drive in Eastaboga.
Most of those products were harvested by residents at Rainbow Omega, a nonprofit organization that helps developmentally challenged adults find work.
“Most will never work a job like you or I,” said Stentson Carpenter, CEO and founder of Rainbow Omega, “but they may be able to work.”
Residents will assist with operations during business hours, according to store manager Kathi Aja.
The store had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning, with a grand opening planned for Saturday. Aja said the store’s summer hours will be from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Carpenter said they hope to “provide meaningful life,” to the residents of their community. The store opening also serves to give the residents a way to interact with others in the community, and for the community to interact with the residents, he said.
Proceeds go to pay the residents for their work, as well as the organization to help it continue to improve the program.
Carpenter said he also has a son in the program, Chris, and his biggest concern is for what will happen to Chris once he and his wife die. As scary as it may be to consider such a thing, parents and residents alike hold the organization in high regard.
“It’s wonderful,” said George Wade. His son, Patrick, has been a resident for five years, and waited to get in for five years before that. Pamela Wade, George’s wife, urged those unfamiliar with the program to take a tour.
“They will fall in love with it after a tour,” she said.
Casey Northcott, a resident since 2013, cut the ribbon at the ceremony Friday. Wearing a bright orange Auburn cap, he joined the board of directors, staff members, representatives from Alfa insurance, a group from USDA-rural development, several parents, and the first two store customers for a picture in front of the storefront.
“Welcome to Rainbow Garden Center,” said the ribbon-cutting group in unison.
John Southerland has been a resident for seven years this June, and said of the program, “It’s a phenomenal program, an all around great place.”
Bruce Dolan, another resident, had similar feelings toward Rainbow Omega, saying “I love it here, I’ve been here since 2009.”