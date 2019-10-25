Heavy rain pelted Calhoun County this morning, prompting forecasters to issue a flood watch for the area. But that watch was for nothing, forecasters said, as there were no reports of flooding in the county.
Forecasters anticipate the area will see more rain on Saturday and a marginal chance for tornadoes, but conditions will dry out Sunday.
Alex Sizemore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Calera, said rainfall between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. at Anniston’s airport reached around an inch and a half.
“I think you guys got a lot more rain than anybody expected here,” Sizemore said in a phone interview.
While Sizemore saw several flood reports in Etowah County, he said, there were none from the Anniston area.
Sizemore said today's heavy rain was caused partially by a tropical system depression in the Gulf of Mexico and partially by a cold front coming from the west.
“They’re merging into one big rainmaker,” he said.
On Saturday, Sizemore said, the area could see one or two inches of rain and run a marginal risk for low-end tornadoes.
“It’s like a one out of five,” Sizemore said of the tornado risk. “It’s not uncommon to see a few brief tornadoes in front of a cold front.”
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton said via text message that the area is entering its second severe weather season of the year.
Barton encouraged local residents to stay prepared by having a weather plan before there is a threat, by keeping a preparedness kit with supplies that will last at least 24 hours and by having multiple ways to receive emergency notifications.
Sizemore said the cold front should make it to Calhoun County around midnight Saturday, which will make Sunday’s weather dry and cool.
Barton said Friday morning he had heard reports of water pooling on some roads, but knew nothing about serious flooding in the area.
“Folks definitely need to be mindful of that and careful,” Barton said of water on the roads.
