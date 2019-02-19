Rain pelted Calhoun County on Tuesday, as the first day of a prolonged soaking led forecasters to issue a flood watch and felled two trees, in one case cutting electric power to hundreds.
The National Weather Service placed Calhoun County under a flood watch Tuesday morning. The watch went into effect at noon on Tuesday and is expected to last until 6 a.m. Friday.
Meteorologist Gerald Satterwhite said flooding is possible in the Anniston area. Between Sunday and Tuesday afternoon, 1.8 inches of rain had fallen at the weather service’s station at the Anniston airport, according to data reported online.
An Alabama Power spokeswoman said that 209 customers lost power Tuesday morning after a tree fell on power lines along Choccolocco Road near Ronnaki Road.
The spokeswoman, Jacki-Lyn Lowry, said the tree fell as the result of the weather. She said the company restored power to the area at around 1 p.m.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton said another fallen tree was reported on Gilbert Ferry Road near Peeks Hill Road at around 3 p.m.
Barton said the fallen tree had partially blocked Gilbert Ferry Road, but was cleared by 4:45 p.m.
EMA officer Myles Chamblee said trees can be susceptible to falling when the soil they’re rooted in is saturated with rainfall.
According to Satterwhite, it is expected to rain on and off over the next few days, especially Wednesday. Between 3 and 3.5 inches of rain is anticipated throughout the week.
Satterwhite said low-lying areas, areas with poor drainage and urbanized areas that have lots of concrete are especially at risk for flooding.
Satterwhite urged locals to stay off flooded roads.
“One of the top fatalities from flooding is people driving in flooded areas,” Satterwhite said.
Satterwhite also encouraged those who live in areas prone to flooding to watch the water levels in nearby ponds, lakes or streams.
“If there’s a flash flood warning, get to a place with higher ground,” Satterwhite said.