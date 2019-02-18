Calhoun County is likely to see rain Tuesday through Sunday, which might lead to isolated flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
“It looks like we have a very wet week ahead,” said Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the service’s Calera office.
Chances of rain will reach 90 percent by Tuesday afternoon. Holmes said showers will recede and return every day thereafter, with the chance reaching 90 percent again Wednesday afternoon, 70 percent Thursday and not dropping below 50 percent Friday. The chance of rain should slack to 40 percent Saturday, and rain will move out of the area during the day Sunday, he said.
The on-again, off-again rain comes with a cold front that rolled in from the north Monday, stalled, and now seems to be crawling back over Northeast Alabama.
“It’s not continual, not all day, but our concern is just the cumulative effect,” Holmes said.
With the ground “like a sponge that’s been saturated” from rain over the weekend, he said, rain could become runoff that may cause rivers and lakes to swell over their banks.
According to a statement from Alabama Power released Monday, the rain could result in storage reservoirs on the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Black Warrior rivers reaching summer pool levels or higher. Spillgates might operate at some of the company’s hydroelectric dams.
The company recommended boat owners and those with water-related equipment and facilities to stay alert to changing conditions.
Holmes said the weather service had yet to issue any flood warnings, watches or advisories on Monday, but said they may be needed later in the week. Even without those warnings, he noted, drivers should be careful.
“Don’t drive vehicles in areas where water is on the road. People underestimate the power of water,” he said. “Don’t put yourself in harm’s way by driving into water. We always say, ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’”
High temperatures will remain below 50 degrees Tuesday, but rise through the next few days, with a possible high of 70 on Friday, he said.