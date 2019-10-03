Rain may arrive Saturday, but it probably won’t be enough to alleviate drought conditions in Northeast Alabama.
Calhoun County is expected to get less than a half-inch of rain Sunday and Monday, said Gary Goggins, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the service’s Calera station. Rain chances are high — about 50 percent Sunday night and 60 percent Monday, according to the seven-day forecast — as a cool front dips down from the north, but Goggins said it won’t have a chance to draw on moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which will keep rainfall slight.
“It’s something, but we could use at least a couple inches of rain to help us improve,” Goggins said by phone Thursday.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s Thursday report showed that all of Alabama is now at least abnormally dry, continuing a drought that ramped up forest and brush fires through August. “Abnormally dry” is the lowest grade of drought on the monitor’s scale. Large sections of Calhoun and Talladega counties were in moderate drought, while a swath of Clay County had reached severe and extreme drought, the last grades before exceptional drought, the scale’s most severe classification.
Bill Breeden, a cattle farmer near Lincoln, said the grass in his pastures has died because of the drought. He’s feeding his 45-head herd now with hay, which was meant for feed in the winter. He usually plants rye grass in October, he said, but it won’t grow with the ground in this condition.
“It’s so dry, deer are coming up to the house to drink from my cattle troughs,” Breeden said Wednesday.
Hay is expensive, he said, and he’s been feeding his animals five or six bales every three days or so. Whether his stock is enough to last through winter remains to be seen.
“I hope it’s enough, or I’ll have to sell some cattle,” he said.
Drought conditions led to 182 forest and brush fires on state property in just one week, an Alabama Forestry Commission representative said of the week prior to Sept. 25.
Myles Chamblee, an officer of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said Monday there were 152 forest, brush and grass fires in the county during the last two weeks of September.
Some agencies in Calhoun County have directed at least part of their attention to a fire that started Monday at Gadsden Warehousing in Attalla, where paper products have fueled a fire still burning Thursday afternoon, according to Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton.
Barton said local fire coverage hasn’t diminished, in spite of firefighters and water tankers from “almost all” the fire departments in Calhoun County being out of pocket.
“The fire chiefs of the volunteer and paid fire departments are very cognizant of maintaining resources to maintain the same level of protection,” Barton said. “We’re very fortunate to have good, strong resources.”
Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins said he and 10 firefighters worked at the warehouse Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, allowing other emergency workers to rest after lengthy shifts in heavy equipment. He planned for another 10 of his crew to go Thursday and Friday, split between the two days.
“It’s still going to be going for days,” Collins said of the fire.
The oppressive heat wears firefighters down when they’re working in the day, he said, especially with 80 pounds of gear and another 40 pounds of soaked bunker pants and coats — the big outerwear firefighters use for protection. Firefighters train for that sort of thing by working out in their equipment, Collins said, and they’re well-versed in dealing with discomfort.
“You learn in rookie school how to manage it,” he said.
Goggins said temperatures should drop after the weekend, with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. The lower heat can keep moisture from evaporating as quickly, he said, which could ease the drought if plentiful rain does arrive. National weather patterns seemed to indicate that the country, and Alabama, might be headed toward the end of sweltering heat for the year, he said.
“Long-term trends are looking like this could be the end of extreme heat,” Goggins said. “That’s not to say we won’t see some abnormally warm conditions through the rest of October.”