Rain, colder temps, time change coming Sunday

Weather March 12, 2023

Severe storms are possible between Noon and 9 p.m. on Sunday. Threats include damaging straight line winds and large hail.

 National Weather Service Birmingham

Daylight Saving Time will push clocks forward late Saturday night at the same time a cold front begins to move the mercury backward and brings a potential for strong storms.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hazardous weather outlook beginning with the threat of severe thunderstorms across central Alabama starting Sunday afternoon into the evening.

