Rain, colder temps, time change coming Sunday

Daylight Saving Time will push clocks forward late Saturday night at the same time a cold front begins to move the mercury backward and brings a potential for strong storms.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hazardous weather outlook beginning with the threat of severe thunderstorms across central Alabama starting Sunday afternoon into the evening.
“The area with the greatest threat is generally along and south of Interstate 20,” the outlook says. “The primary threats are damaging winds and large hail.”
Those chances for Calhoun County, according to the localized forecast, begin late Saturday night (early Sunday, of course) at 1 a.m. — one hour prior to the clock change — beginning at 60 percent and wind gusts potentially as high as 20 mph.
The chances increase throughout Sunday to 90 percent and wind gusts diminish to between 10 and 15 mph.
Calhoun County is forecast to be within the “marginal risk” category, meaning damaging winds and hail are less likely than “slight risk” areas but cannot be completely ruled out.
Saturday will see a high temperature of 63 degrees and a low of 50 degrees. Sunday is forecast to have an extreme drop from 69 degrees to 44 degrees.
Anniston warming station to open
Monday through Friday is forecast to have clear skies, but the week will begin with low temperatures in the freezing range. The local forecast has Monday reaching a high of 58 degrees before falling to 33 degrees later that night.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for even colder temperatures of 30 degrees and areas of frost after 10 p.m. after reaching a high of 54 degrees.
In light of the colder weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday nights, the city of Anniston will open the public warming station in The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, from 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13, through 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.
Wednesday is also forecast to have areas of frost before reaching a high of 63 degrees.
