Police urge residents to secure their vehicles

Beep, beep — Did you lock your car doors?
After a recent string of vehicle break-ins, local police agencies are warning residents to always lock their vehicles.
Chiefs of police from Anniston, Oxford, Piedmont, and Jacksonville have a unified message to residents of Calhoun County that warns of potential thieves who take advantage of the opportunities presented to them.
“What we find out on 90 percent of those is people just going around checking door handles and they’re going into unlocked cars,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood. “Especially here in a college town, most of the unlocked cars belong to college students who have Macbooks or some type of laptop, iPods, airpods — all of these expensive electronics — and they just left their car unlocked.”
Wood said it was an important message for the public to receive, as the issue happens more often than people would think.
“You wouldn’t believe how many people still pull in their driveway and drop their keys in the floorboard, leave their car unlocked and go in the house,” Wood said.
He said that in Jacksonville, the string of auto break-ins happens typically around the beginning and ending of the holiday season. Wood said thieves know that just after the holidays is when most people acquire expensive new items and are most vulnerable.
Wood said the perpetrators of these crimes are often hard to catch, as they do their deeds in the middle of the night and it’s sometimes days before the victim notices anything is missing.
“You can probably think about something in your car that you know is in your car but you don’t use it everyday,” Wood said. “So, four days from now, you go look for it and it’s not there. It’s because it was stolen four nights ago. So now nobody really remembers anything, nobody knows anything.”
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles echoed Wood’s statements, but added that auto break-ins due to unlocked vehicles are a year-round occurrence.
“Simple actions like locking doors and keeping valuables out of sight goes a long way to deter people,” Bowles said. “The absolute vast majority of our stolen cars are from people leaving keys in them or warming them up unlocked.”
Speaking to drivers in general, Bowles added: “If you value your property, please take proactive steps to secure it.”
Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson said for Piedmont break-in crime comes in spurts and agreed that it was mostly unlocked vehicles that are the target. Johnson as well as other agencies periodically put out notifiers to the public urging caution, but the problem persists.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said that he has noticed over the last eight to 10 years — particularly since the East Metro Area Crime Center has opened — that further investigations into auto “breaking and enterings,” known as b&e auto, have led to the discovery of gang-related activity in the area.
Partridge said gangs from the Atlanta Metro area have initiations that prompt new members to travel east and west of Atlanta via I-20, stopping at different exits and rifling through vehicles parked in neighborhoods and shopping centers.
“Their main goal is to find vehicles that are unlocked and pilfer through those vehicles to find firearms and bring those firearms back to their locale,” Partridge said.
Partridge said this was how many of the illegal firearms make their way onto the “streets” and into the hands of gang-affiliated individuals.
“We’ve tried for years to run PSA’s on social media, ‘Lock it, hide it, keep it’ campaign, to make sure that people don’t leave guns in vehicles,” Partridge said. “90 percent of the b&e autos that we’ve had here are not breaking a window or busting into the door. It’s cars and trucks left unlocked and they pilfer through them trying to find a firearm.”