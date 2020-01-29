Poachers leaving deer carcasses at McClellan, officials say

Hunters have been illegally killing deer in the McClellan area to take their heads as trophies, according to members of the McClellan Development Authority.
Members of the organization’s board, which promotes and sells property in the McClellan area, discussed what MDA Director Julie Moss called poaching in two areas on the former military base. Maintenance crews have been finding dead deer while working the grounds, she told the board during its Wednesday morning meeting. Hunters have taken the deer’s heads and left the bodies, she said.
“The sad part is seeing these deer,” Moss said. “That’s not hunting. People are just taking those as trophies.”
Property manager Van Roberts told the board he’d spoken with Ben Kiser, a local Conservation and Natural Resources officer, who had told him at least one person had been caught hunting and faced charges for hunting on private property. Roberts said much of the activity has been near Reilly Lake, to the north of the McClellan area, and Yahou Lake, to the south. He said that road construction in the area has given a few routes through fences and gates.
“He’s hoping when hunting season ends in two weeks it will drop off,” Roberts said of the game warden.
Attempts to reach Kiser were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.
Board member Bill Robison was skeptical that people hunting illegally on private property would care if the season ended.
“If people are going to shoot illegally like this, then Feb. 10 isn’t going to mean anything to them,” Robison said, referencing the Alabama deer season’s end date.
He suggested renting or buying game cameras to use as surveillance, and said that the public knowing about the cameras might act as a deterrent. Roberts said decent game cameras are about $40 each.
On conviction of hunting without permission on private property, the hunter can be fined up to $1,000, and fined another $2,000 for each following offense. They can also be jailed as many as 30 days and have their hunting license revoked for a year. State law has sections for hunting without permission both during the day and hunting at night, but both sections are practically identical.
No action was taken during the meeting. The MDA also:
— Gave an update on Iron Mountain II, a 2-mile extension of Iron Mountain Road to connect it to Alabama 21, providing a shortcut from northern Anniston to the Anniston Eastern Bypass.
Roberts said the project had been on track to be completed this month or next, but wet weather has postponed work until the soil dries up. The extension should be complete this summer, he said.
The project has been in the works since 2012; it stalled for several years when it was learned the extension’s path went over World War I training trenches on the former military base.
— Gave an update on the construction of a campground near the horse trails at McClellan near Iron Mountain Road and Lake Yahou. A grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund would allow the construction of showers, bathrooms and concrete pads to park recreational vehicles; the Calhoun County Commission expects a response from the National Park Service about the grant later this year, Moss reported.
— Briefly heard from certified public accountant Phil Bain of Kemp and Associates about the MDA’s 2019 audit. Bain told the board the audit was clean and thanked the staff for being responsive during the auditing process.
— Discussed a second phase of bike trail construction that will substantially increase trail miles at McClellan. The project has been put on a short hold; Trail Solutions, the trail-building arm of the International Mountain Biking Association, had a project in south Alabama delayed by bad weather, Moss said. Construction was set to begin Feb. 3, but it will be pushed back.
— Discussed investing in fiber-optic internet service for the MDA office, and buying new computer hardware that will run new software.
— After an executive session to discuss the possible purchase or sale of real estate, the board approved the transfer of 100 acres of land from the county Economic Development Council to the MDA. Jason Odom, the MDA’s legal counsel, said the land is just north of Bain’s Gap Road. It was originally MDA land.
— Approved a new survey for a parcel of land in the McClellan Industrial Park. Odom said the original survey had an error. After the new survey is completed the deed will be updated, he said.
— Heard from Anniston Councilman Ben Little, who asked the board to issue a letter opposing the deannexation efforts of Ward 4 group Forward 4 All. Board members were receptive; Robison agreed with Little and suggested that the board write a letter. Odom said he would draft one that echoed Anniston’s opposition to the plan.