Planning for protection: Calhoun County's safety leaders equipped to handle PPE demand

Calhoun County had at least one advantage over the rest of the country prior to the COVID-19 pandemic: Its leaders started shopping early.
Anniston’s brush with becoming a quarantine site for COVID-19 patients in late February — when the federal Department of Health and Human Services attempted to house coronavirus-quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers at the Center of Domestic Preparedness here — tipped off local safety leaders, who had been following the virus when it was still a far-off concern. The passenger plan was announced Feb. 22; the next day, the county’s Infectious Disease Task Force was formed.
“It’s paid off, because locally, we had collectively started buying back then and really got ahead of it before the national demand started,” said Michael Barton, a leader of the Calhoun County Unified Command System. “A lot of our jurisdictions are sitting in a good place, having PPE available.”
Personal protective equipment — face masks, gloves and other layers of physical protection between people and the coronavirus — have become a precious commodity in the country as communities have been pulled into daily infection counts. Even with a head start, keeping up with the needs of health care providers, first responders and public employees has been a continuous process.
Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.
David Randle, an officer of the county Emergency Management Agency and the command system’s logistics chief, has been working with his team to secure protective gear from federal, state and private sources for the last several weeks.
“We may have what we currently need, but that doesn’t mean seven days from now we won’t have supply problems,” Randle said, “which is why it’s so important to manage inventory and stay ahead of the curve.”
The county has received three shipments of PPE from the state, he said; the first two were for a broad set of needs, including fire and police and medical workers, while the last was purely comprised of surgical masks for Anniston’s Regional Medical Center.
Earlier this month the command system requested more than 23,000 N95 face masks, more than 31,000 surgical masks, over 80,000 pairs of gloves and thousands of other pieces of gear to equip 1,573 people working for agencies and governments throughout the county, including fire, police and EMS, along with public works employees.
“There are several people working in the logistics section, and the benefit they bring as a whole is that unified approach to sourcing and procuring PPE throughout the whole county,” Barton said. “This way, at a local level, we’re not competing with each other.”
Much of the county’s supplies outside of the state shipments have been procured through local and regional vendors, some of which are relatively new to serving PPE needs for the county. Randle has been vetting them to be sure they’re reputable, a necessity during the pandemic.
“There had been some price gouging early on — supply and demand — though that’s slowed down, but there are all sorts of scams,” Randle said.
Oddball emails promising a line on equipment arrive daily, he said; Myles Chamblee, another officer of the EMA, had received one just minutes before the phone call started, Randle noted.
The FBI posted a notice to its website in late March warning safety leaders about scam operations attempting to capitalize on the needs of hospitals and long-term care facilities like nursing homes, with offers of readily available — yet inexplicably sourced — bulk supplies, with odd payment terms. Federal authorities arrested an Atlanta man on April 10 who was accused of attempting to sell more than $750 million in face masks and PPE that he knew he couldn’t supply to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Aside from those pitfalls, the supply situation seems to be easing at least a bit. Orders from about three weeks ago had lead times of 14 to 21 days; now they’re down to around 10 days from request to receipt, Randle said.
And while the virus is expected to reach its peak this week or next, the processes around managing equipment for hospital workers have evolved to be more efficient in kind, making resupply less of a feat. Health care facilities are now reporting their usage to the logistics team through fairly new processes, Randle said, allowing the team to plan ahead and negate shortages.
There have also been policies put in place to try to limit PPE usage, such as by having a single firefighter or EMS worker check out a scene rather than an entire crew; if the emergency scene appears to be free from signs of COVID-19, only one set of gear has been used, rather than several.
Chamblee said public education could also cut back on costs. People who suspect they have COVID-19 have been arriving at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital, he said, just eight blocks away from RMC, the only local hospital equipped to treat the illness.
“If they expect you need to be hospitalized, they'll transfer you to RMC and they have to use an ambulance, which uses PPE when they transport you,” Chamblee said, explaining that the ambulances are lined in plastic that has to be either replaced or sanitized with other supplies, which are also in short supply. “We encourage people to go to RMC if they think have COVID-19 symptoms.”