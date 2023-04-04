Pinwheels represent the work of the Calhoun-Cleburne Children’s Center

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Whitney O'Dell, a counselor at the Calhoun-Cleburne Children's Center, pushes a pinwheel into the ground.367 blue and sliver pinwheels were placed in the ground in front of the center on Leighton Avenue on Monday morning to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month, and is represented by the color blue.. Each pinwheel represents an abused child that was interviewed by the center in the last year.
Exactly 367 blue-and-silver pinwheels were pushed into the ground Monday morning at the Calhoun-Cleburne Children’s Center at 2100 Leighton Avenue.
Though it might have appeared festive, the decorative array carried a somber meaning — each pinwheel represented an abused child who was interviewed at the center during the previous fiscal year (ending Sept. 30) said Elaine Young, director of the Calhoun Cleburne-Children’s Center.
After the staff at the center, along with volunteers from the Department of Human Resources, finished placing the pinwheels in rows, a stiff spring breeze set them clattering.
Young said that April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month and is represented by the color blue. Accordingly, there were also blue ribbons in a pink blossomed dogwood tree in the center’s front yard; Young said that the tree had been donated by Alabama Power years ago after a storm took out a large tree.
Young said that the pinwheels don’t represent all of the kids that have been abused.
“People always want to know what the pinwheels are about, and people are always amazed at how many children have been abused in this county,” Young said. “We don’t see all of the children that have been abused, we see all of the sexual abuse and all of the severe physical abuse, anything that’s severe enough to get a police report.”
“Because we also work with the DA’s office there's a ton of other abuse that doesn't get covered here, but these are just children we’ve interviewed,” she said.
Young said the nonprofit Children’s Center serves as a liaison between the district attorney’s office, the Department of Human Resources and law enforcement agencies.
“We provide a place for children to come to be interviewed, if there is a report of abuse, and everybody that needs the information can come and watch in real time,” Young said.
“Cases can come in through DHR or law enforcement, so DHR and law enforcement have their own rules about how they have to contact each other, either one of those agencies can call and set an appointment for a child,” Young said.
Young said it’s typically DHR that brings cases to the center because they have to be present during an interview for safety reasons.
“We don’t know what a child is going to report in an interview and sometimes there is an issue we didn’t know about or they didn’t know about,” she said.
Young said the number of pinwheels affixed to the front yard of the center is a slight decrease from years past — when typically between 400-500 pinwheels would be needed.
The number of reported abuse cases was down during the pandemic, she said.
“We still were open, we were still interviewing children, we didn't have as many cases. Teachers weren't there to report. Teachers are our biggest reporters of abuse so during the pandemic we didn’t interview as many kids,” Young said.
Young said that after the pandemic there was a modest increase of child abuse cases at the beginning but it has since leveled off.
“We don’t believe that abuse is going away by any stretch,” she said.
Wednesday, April 6, the center will have an open house from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. that will include refreshments, a balloon release and a proclamation for child abuse prevention.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.