 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Pinwheels represent the work of the Calhoun-Cleburne Children’s Center

Center holding open house Wednesday

Exactly 367 blue-and-silver pinwheels were pushed into the ground Monday morning at the Calhoun-Cleburne Children’s Center at 2100 Leighton Avenue.

Though it might have appeared festive, the decorative array carried a somber meaning — each pinwheel represented an abused child who was interviewed at the center during the previous fiscal year (ending Sept. 30) said Elaine Young, director of the Calhoun Cleburne-Children’s Center.

Whitney O'Dell

Whitney O'Dell, a counselor at the Calhoun-Cleburne Children's Center, pushes a pinwheel into the ground.367 blue and sliver pinwheels were placed in the ground in front of the center on Leighton Avenue on Monday morning to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month, and is represented by the color blue.. Each pinwheel represents an abused child that was interviewed by the center in the last year.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.