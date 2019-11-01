When Audrey Webb showed up to help clear a weedy lot on the former Fort McClellan on Friday morning, it wasn’t always clear what sort of place she was cleaning up.
“The weeds over there were so high you couldn’t see the graves,” said Webb, an administrator at Gadsden State Community College.
Webb was one of about a dozen volunteers from the college’s Ayers campus who came to McClellan on Friday morning to mow weeds and clear branches from the pet cemetery on the former military base.
From 1975 until Fort McClellan closed in 1999, Army families used the lot to bury their deceased pets. Backyard burials, more common in the civilian world, likely weren’t an option for people living in military base housing.
The graveyard, near Bains Gap Road, is full of small signs of devotion. Tiny graves have stone markers, bearing names like Rudybug, Daisy and Buffy. There’s often no indication whether it’s a dog, cat or some other pet beneath the stone.
Despite that devotion, it’s no longer clear who’s responsible for maintenance of the cemetery now. An old sign at the site, removed by volunteer workers Friday, instructed people to contact the Army base’s veterinary services department before burying on the site. That office has been closed for at least 20 years. Veterans and scout groups have undertaken cleanups in the past.
McClellan officials say there’s no room for more graves at the site, but pet owners still turn up from time to time. When one potential user of the cemetery showed up to bury a cat in May, he found the lot full of thick brush.
Gadsden State stepped in because of Clean Home Alabama, a statewide project that calls on the state’s community colleges to send volunteers out for cleanup projects. Eric Stringer, a member of the McClellan Development Authority’s board of directors, suggested the cemetery as a good candidate for cleanup.
Stringer was at the site Friday, clearing fallen branches out of the graveyard as weed-whackers rattled in the background. He said volunteers have taken down the old graveyard sign and plan to create a new sign, with up-to-date contact information.
He said he still doesn’t know of an organization that has taken up responsibility for regular cleanup of the site. But he’s working on it.
“It’s something I’m going to bring up to the board,” he said.