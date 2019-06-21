Oxford police Friday were investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 78 near Carterton Heights in the Coldwater area around 5:20 a.m. according to Capt. Chip Owens.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the victim as Rebecca Gail Karnes, 28, of Anniston.
Brown said Karnes’ 2010 Hyundai Elantra crossed the highway’s centerline while driving, sideswiped one car and hit a second car head-on. She died from blunt-force trauma, Brown said.
A man who drove of one of the other cars involved was taken to Regional Medical Center, Owens said. A man who was driving the third car was uninjured, he said.
Brown said Karnes was the only occupant of her car.
Brown said investigators were unsure why Karnes crossed the centerline. Owens said Oxford’s traffic homicide unit is investigating.