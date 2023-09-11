Oxford first responders remember 9/11

OXFORD — Oxford Police Department Chaplain Rev. C.O. Grinstead recalled the grisly numbers from 22 years ago.
“2,753 killed in the World Trade Center. 124 at the Pentagon. 40 in the aircraft in Pennsylvania. Injuries totalling 25,000 people. 265 killed in the airplanes. 343 New York fireman. 71 law enforcement officers,” Grinstead said. “When we look at things like that, we sort of forget there are people that have paid the price for our freedoms and we take that for granted.”
He recalled the efforts of local responders in Oxford last week called to face the dangers caused by an active shooter.
“We get to forgetting about these fire and police officers and the ambulance workers and all that help take care of us,” Grinstead said. “Don’t ever take them for granted. You pray for those people every day.”
Grinstead was speaking at Senior Citizens Day being held the Oxford Civic Center Monday morning which had been transformed into a remembrance service for those who sacrificed on Sept. 11, 2001, and to honor those that are still sacrificing in many ways on an hourly and daily basis here at home.
When he asked how many remembered where they were on that fateful morning, every hand quickly was raised.
“It’s amazing,” Grinstead said. “It’s been that long ago and you still remember. There are things God indelibly puts in our minds and hearts.”
“This is a special day in our country,” said fire Chief Gary Sparks. “It brings back all of those memories.”
Sparks spoke of the four coordinated terrorists’ attacks and the victims of those attacks.
“Our police, firefighters and EMTs come to work every day not knowing what is going to happen,” Sparks said. “The brave men and women [in New York City] went to work just like we do every day expecting to come home the next. They didn’t.”
He said the number of firefighters killed that day, 343, “will be etched in the minds of fire service members from now on.”
Sparks referenced the markers in Liberty Park bearing the names of those first responders from Oxford “who have given their lives.”
“It’s on their backs and the backs of the brave first responders from 9/11 that we continue to serve and protect our citizens,” he said. “They are the reason we get up every day and go to work.”
Sparks said the city has recognized and remembered the date every year.
“It is my hope our country and leaders never forget this day,” he said. “As long as I am the fire chief in Oxford, we are going to have a ceremony to remember those people.”
