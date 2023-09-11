 Skip to main content
Oxford first responders remember 9/11

Oxford Police Department Chaplain Rev. C.O. Grinstead 9/11

Oxford Police Department Chaplain Rev. C.O. Grinstead asks those at Monday’s 9/11 ceremony how many remember where they were when the attacks on New York City happened. In front of him are representations of first responder gear and uniforms.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Oxford Police Department Chaplain Rev. C.O. Grinstead recalled the grisly numbers from 22 years ago.

“2,753 killed in the World Trade Center. 124 at the Pentagon. 40 in the aircraft in Pennsylvania. Injuries totalling 25,000 people. 265 killed in the airplanes. 343 New York fireman. 71 law enforcement officers,” Grinstead said. “When we look at things like that, we sort of forget there are people that have paid the price for our freedoms and we take that for granted.”

