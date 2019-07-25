Helping those who struggle with sobriety keeps Dena Boling going.
Boling is a Calhoun County-based peer support specialist with the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists, a Birmingham-based group that helps people who have or have had substance abuse issues get clean and stay sober. She started working in February for ROSS in Calhoun County, one of 39 Alabama counties in which the group maintains a presence.
The organization, like others throughout the state and country, is trying to tackle the opioid crisis one client at a time. Unlike some groups, though, ROSS is based in peer support, working to meet those in need on their own level.
Boling worked through substance abuse, she said, and came out the other side with a will to guide others through that darkness.
“Every time I help somebody it’s like the first time I’ve helped somebody, because it’s a different life saved,” Boling said. “Hurting people hurt people, and helping people help themselves.”
The drug epidemic in the United States may have reached its peak, according to preliminary numbers recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But still, 67,744 overdose deaths were reported nationwide in 2018, compared to 70,699 in 2017.
ROSS is the first peer-run recovery organization in Alabama, according to Mark Litvine, its director of marketing and one of its founders.
Like those the organization employs as local peer support specialists and to man its all-day, all-week help hotline, Litvine has personal experience with substance abuse. He said by phone Wednesday that he has six years of sobriety to his credit.
He and others in recovery founded the organization in 2016, working with a small staff that grew into a 50-person operation with funding from the Alabama Department of Mental Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. In addition to its help line, the organization has local support activities, including holiday gatherings for clients. Litvine said about 150 people came to the ROSS Independence Day gathering this month in Birmingham, for example.
People in need of support can call the group’s help line at 844-307-1760 at any time, day or night, and get help finding services they need. At every step of the way, Litvine said, the person on the other end of the phone will have been in the same or a similar situation sometime in their life. Callers will be referred to services that are free, he explained.
“We’re here for people who don’t have money or insurance,” Litvine said. “That shouldn’t be a barrier to anyone who needs help.”
Services might include faith-based support like a 12-step group, or referral to centers with medical treatment options. Recovery can take multiple paths, Litvine said, and workers on call will explore options that work for each individual. They’ll also refer callers to local peer support staff like Boling.
Local support staff will engage with clients and make arrangements for a state assessment that will help define their level of addiction and the treatment required, including free transportation to the assessment site.
Staffers also offer access to support groups where clients can learn coping skills, and take informal art therapy courses like jewelry making, sewing or knitting — whatever it takes to alleviate some of the internal pressure to go back to using.
Boling said that pressure never really goes away, so recovery is a constant process.
“We’re always going to have that mind that has the addiction,” Boling said. “That’s just how we’re designed.”
She urged people in need to call the help line and get support, even and especially if they’ve relapsed back into drug use.
“If you relapse, don’t be ashamed to talk to somebody,” Boling said. “Tell somebody.”
The ROSS helpline can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 844-307-1760. More information is available on the organization’s website, ross4u.org.