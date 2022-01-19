Only cold, rain, no frozen accumulation in weekend forecast

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting “little or no snow accumulation” for the Calhoun County area as a new front of cold air and precipitation advances through the region during the next few days.
Forecasts as of Wednesday afternoon were showing temperatures reaching the 60s through the remainder of the day before dropping to 42 degrees after midnight. A 90 percent chance of rain, mainly after 9 p.m. along with wind gusts reaching 20 mph, is also in tonight’s forecast.
Precipitation amounts through Wednesday night into Thursday morning are forecast to reach between one-half to three-quarters of inch.
Showers are expected to continue, mainly before noon, on Thursday with temperatures falling to around 38 degrees by 5 p.m. The chance of rain will hold at 60 percent through Thursday night with the potential of less than a quarter-inch of rain.
Temperatures will dip to a low of 29 degrees by Friday morning causing “a slight chance of freezing rain or snow before noon,” according to the NWS forecast.
The chance of precipitation is 30 percent with no significant accumulation of snow expected.
After mostly cloudy and clear skies with low temperatures below the freezing mark during the weekend, Monday is forecast to be clear with a high near 51 degrees.
Rain reenters the forecast on Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of precipitation and the high temperatures remaining in the 50s.