Local leaders have a year to stop Calhoun County from shrinking – or shrinking more than it has to – and they’re looking for help.
“Data literally shapers the future of your community,” said Andy Green, a member of the Complete Count Committee, a local effort to encourage participation in the 2020 Census.
Green and other members of the committee held a press conference at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce on Monday – exactly one year before Census Day 2020 – to urge the public to participate in the decennial count of the nation’s population.
The census won’t take place in a single day, of course, but April 1, 2020, is the day that counts. As in: “How many people were living or staying in this house, apartment, or mobile home on April 1?”
Local officials are determined to get as many Calhoun County residents as possible to answer that question. The county had about 118,000 residents when the 2010 census was taken, but Census Bureau estimates have the county shrinking by about 3 percent since then.
Every lost resident makes a difference for local governments, in real dollars-and-cents terms. Calhoun County Schools deputy superintendent Holly Box said the count drives the funding formulas for programs such as Title I, the federal funding program for high-poverty schools.
“We fund approximately 50 teachers and support staff countywide using these federal dollars,” Box said, speaking of federal programs generally.
Barry Spear, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, said an undercount could cost the state money for federally-funded daycare programs.
“Children are the most heavily affected,” he said.
Area officials believe they’ve already seen what happens when the Census misses people who are actually there. When Jacksonville’s population shrank to 8,404 in the 2000 count, local officials said they were sure the bureau undercounted college students. It was a significant drop from the 1990, count, which found 10,283 people in town.
Green, a Jacksonville State University staffer, said Jacksonville’s student neighborhoods remain the toughest challenge for local census workers. Transient and homeless people, he said, are also difficult to count properly.
Local complete-count advocates didn’t call for any concrete action on Monday: They asked people to be aware of the census and to talk about it with friends and neighbors. But Alabama is already caught up in a census debate that may have local people talking.
Alabama officials went to court last year to block the federal government from including undocumented immigrants in the final count when the Census is tabulated. Their worry: the likelihood that Alabama will lose a seat on Congress, due to low population growth here and higher growth in high-immigration states.
The U.S. Supreme Court is set this month to take up a similar question: the inclusion of a question about U.S. citizenship on the census form. The census hasn’t asked about citizenship in more than half a century, and critics of the question say it might discourage participation in immigrant communities, even among people who are here legally.
President Donald Trump, in a Monday tweet, described the citizenship question as “all important” and claimed the 2020 census would be “meaningless” without it.
Local census advocates largely sidestepped questions about the citizenship question controversy Monday. Green said the group wanted to make sure everyone is counted who can be counted; Box said a citizenship question likely wouldn’t affect funding for English language learners because that funding is based on numbers of enrolled students, not census counts.
But the group did seem to be bracing for the potential loss of a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Jose Perry, an aide to U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, said individual Alabamians would be less politically powerful if the state is bumped down from seven House seats to six.
“The larger the congressional district, the less likely the representatives can meet your individual needs,” Perry said.