A Jacksonville man died after a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 21 on Wednesday afternoon.
James William Barry, 87, was driving a Toyota sedan in the southbound lanes of Alabama 21 when his car was struck head on by a Ford pickup truck near the intersection of First Street, just north of Lenlock, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown.
Brown said Anniston police are looking into why the truck was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Barry was pronounced dead at the scene, Brown said. A passenger in the sedan and the driver of the truck were both taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
At around 3 p.m., both vehicles had been removed from the scene.