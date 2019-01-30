ANGEL — A two-car crash claimed the life of one person Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Alabama 204 and Clark Road in the Angel community.
According to Alabama state trooper spokesman Cpl. Jimmy Harrell, a Mazda sedan and Chevrolet pickup were traveling toward each other on Alabama 204 when the driver of the Chevrolet crossed into the eastbound lane.
Harrell said the driver of the Mazda tried to swerve away before her car was struck.
The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene by Calhoun County Assistant Coroner Jay Bowden. Coroner Pat Brown later said the victim was 84-year-old Hazel Badgett of Anniston. Brown said Badgett’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy
Harrell said the driver of the Chevy truck, Shannon Vanegas, 23, of Arab sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Harrell said troopers don’t yet know the reason Vanegas’ truck left its lane.
For much of Wednesday afternoon, a portion of Alabama 204 between the intersections of Clark Road and Angel Drive was closed. Members of the Angel and Alexandria Fire Departments assisted state troopers with redirecting traffic.