One killed, four others injured in Alexandria wreck

A single-car wreck Friday afternoon in Alexandria claimed one life and left four others in nearby hospitals.
Around 3:30 p.m., police, firefighters and medics blocked off both lanes on Alexandria-Wellington Road near the intersection of Farm View Lane.
At the corner of the intersection sat what appeared to be a severely damaged silver sedan. The roof had been torn off and windows were shattered. Car parts, broken glass and clothing were strewn around the car.
About 100 yards north, skid marks could be seen leaving the road, and nearby trees had been knocked down.
According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, a young woman was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. He said he identified her, but declined to give her name until he could notify her family.
Brown said the woman and two others were taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center, and two more people were taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Brown said the car’s speed was a factor in the crash.
A state trooper at the scene was not immediately available to answer questions about the crash.
James Woodruff said he and his nephew were working at his brother’s trailer, about a mile north of the scene when, he believes, he heard the wreck.
“We heard a loud crash and we didn’t think anything about it, and then we saw some ambulances come by,” Woodruff said.
Minutes later, Woodruff said, someone called his nephew to tell him about the wreck.
Because a child’s car seat had been thrown from the car, Brown said, first responders initially thought a child was involved in the wreck. Luckily, he said, none were.
Authorities plan to send the woman’s body to a state Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory for an autopsy, Brown said.