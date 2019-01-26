An incoming arctic front might bring snow into Northeast Alabama Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain Monday night may lead to snowfall and icy road conditions after midnight Tuesday and into the afternoon that day, according to Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Calera station.
“From Clanton to near Anniston’s north could see a little bit of snow, like a tenth of an inch or two-tenths of an inch,” Holmes said. “It’s going to get cold, we know that for sure, but the moisture determines how much snow we might get — it could be lower, it could be higher.”
Myles Chamblee, an emergency management officer with Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said school delays and closings haven’t been discussed yet. He said he expected decisions to be made Monday.
Sub-freezing temperatures will roll in through the mid- to late-morning hours Tuesday as an arctic front slips down from the northwest. If the storm that arrives Monday hasn’t cleared out by the afternoon Tuesday, when temperatures could reach lows in the high teens, the rain might turn to snow. Temperatures aren’t expected to get back above freezing until around noon Wednesday, Holmes said.
He warned that some snow may melt and freeze again, leaving patches of ice on roadways. He said there’s not an expectation of a large-scale icing that might weigh down power lines, though, so widespread power outages are unlikely.
“We recommend that people try to avoid being out taking care of things on Tuesday, Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning,” Holmes said. “Taking care of things later Wednesday will be a lot better.”