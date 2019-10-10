Rain this week wasn’t enough to break the drought in northeast Alabama, but it did offer mild relief elsewhere.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s Thursday morning update showed Calhoun, Talladega, St. Clair and Cleburne counties still in zones of abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions, the two least severe classifications on the monitor’s scale. Last week the entire state was at least abnormally dry, but parts of northwest Alabama soaked up enough rain to be considered drought-free.
Those areas — accounting for about 8.5 percent of the state — are the only non-drought zones in Alabama as of Thursday’s report. Almost 5.4 percent of the state is in extreme drought, the second-to-worst category, and about 54 percent is in moderate drought.
Predicted rainfall this weekend in northeast Alabama probably won’t make too much difference, with just a quarter-inch of rain forecast across most of Alabama, according to Daniel Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Calera station.
“For the most part it looks to be fairly dry, and a lot of rain is going to stay in Arkansas and Mississippi,” Martin said Thursday morning.
Current forecasts show a front swooping in from the north, bringing a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday and a 20 percent chance Monday. Chances could reach 50 percent Tuesday, he said.
“There’s a little uncertainty exactly what that front will do over the weekend. It should pass through and cool everybody off,” Martin said.
The front may stall to the southeast for a few days before listing back north over Alabama, he said, which may turn out more rain Wednesday.
Drought conditions through September led the Alabama Forestry Commission to ban burn permits that month, with fire departments in Calhoun County following suit. There were more than 150 brush and forest fires in the county in the last two weeks of September, according to the county Emergency Management Agency.