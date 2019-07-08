Calhoun County could see an increased chance of rain this week to help alleviate drought-like conditions in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
There is an 80 percent chance for the formation of tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s tropical weather outlook.
A tropical system could bring much-needed rain to Alabama, which meteorologists expect to see toward the end of the week.
“There are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the storm system,” said Jason Holmes, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Calera. “Right now, it looks like the impact for our area would be higher chances of rain.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor website shows that parts of Calhoun and Cleburne counties, and all of Talladega County, are in an “abnormally dry” zone.
June 1 was the official start to the hurricane season, though there have been no major tropical storms or hurricanes so far this year. Holmes said the current tracking of the storm predicts that it would remain over the Gulf.
“During this time of the year, there is always the potential for a storm to transition to a tropical system,” Holmes said.
Holmes said county residents can look forward to average temperatures and higher chances of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.