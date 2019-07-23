Northeast Alabama residents can enjoy a spurt of slightly cooler weather for at least a few days, weather forecasts said Tuesday.
Gerald Satterwhite, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Calera, said that the Anniston area should see temperatures in the low- to mid-80s throughout the week, down from the sweltering 90-plus degree temperatures that have been the norm in recent weeks.
“I guess that’s comparatively not as hot as we’ve been used to,” Satterwhite said.
According to Satterwhite, the cooler temperatures are a result of a front that moved into the area combined with cloud cover and drier, less humid air.
“There are plenty of clouds around that have helped to keep things cooled off,” Satterwhite said.
The respite from 90 degree temperatures should be a brief one, Satterwhite said, with heat returning for this weekend.
“Temperatures will be trending upward into the high 80s and low 90s heading into the weekend,” Satterwhite said.
According to Satterwhite, conditions should be sunny with minimal chances of rain throughout the week.