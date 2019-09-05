It’s hot and dry in northeast Alabama, and, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service, it will stay that way for a while.
According to Jessica Winton, a meteorologist at the service’s office in Calera, temperatures should be around 96 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, with a heat index reaching around 99.
“The normal value for around this time of year is 87,” Winton said. “We’re quite a bit above that now.”
Winton said that without rain to cool the area down, temperatures have climbed to that abnormal height.
“When Hurricane Dorian moved up the coast, that took a lot of the chance of rain here with it,” Winton said. “The next time we’ll have a chance of rain is about a 20 percent chance on Tuesday, but even then that’s not much.”
“This definitely won’t help any drought potential, but I think the biggest thing right now is the heat,” Winton said. “It’s getting into football season, and people may not necessarily be expecting it to be as hot as it is.”
Winton said northeastern Alabama residents should spend time indoors when possible, but be mindful of the heat and stay hydrated when venturing out of the air conditioning.