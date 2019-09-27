Future trainees at Fort McClellan may never hear the name of Col. Larry B. Vaughn — but they might want to pin a medal on him anyway.
Among his accomplishments as base commander: improving food at the mess hall.
“I heard a lot of complaints about the food in the DFAC,” said Maj. Gen Sheryl Gordon, using the Army acronym for a dining hall. “He got it straightened out, and now I’m hearing about how great the food is. For Army chow, that’s a wonderful thing.”
Gordon, the commander of the Alabama Army National Guard, joined about 100 soldiers and civilians in the chapel at Fort McClellan National Guard training center to watch Vaughn, commander of the base for the last three years, pass the banner to a new commander, Col. Jeffrey Smith.
The training center is what remains of the Army’s Fort McClellan, a massive installation that closed 20 years ago. What remains is still sizable: 450 acres of barracks and classrooms, housing Guardsmen who sometimes travel across the county to train at the 22,000-acre Pelham Range.
“On any given weekend, we have 1,800 to 2,000 folks training,” Vaughn said.
That training is largely invisible to local civilians, but there are signs: shoppers in uniform in at Lenlock stores, convoys of sand-colored trucks on Alabama 21, the occasional boom of a gun from Pelham Range. Vaughn said the base has a $47 million impact on the economy.
“That’s something that people downtown and around the county don’t always appreciate, because they don’t directly see it,” said Mike Abrams, a retired Army spokesman, who was among the civilians in the audience.
In a farewell speech, Vaughn said the base’s staff has tried hard to increase the “throughput” of the base. Vaughn and other Army officials said they hoped to train more Alabama troops here and to bring in more Guard units from other states.
During Vaughn’s term at the base, Guard officers said, soldiers worked to improve the base’s accommodations. Hotel-style quarters got new lamps, beds and chairs. In barracks-style housing, every footlocker, bed and pillow was replaced, Vaughn said.
Vaughn said Smith, the new commander, will oversee the next major project, a proposed $34 million barracks for which the Guard expects funding next year.
Smith said he also expects to make changes at Pelham Range to accommodate the Army’s conversion to a 6.8 mm rifle round, which he said has a longer range than the small arms the Army still uses. There’s more to that than simply moving targets downrange, he said. Smith said he didn’t have an estimate for how much that change would cost.
Smith was the deputy chief of staff for operations for the Guard’s main office in Montgomery before accepting the McClellan command. Gordon described him as a “geographical bachelor,” ready to live away from his family to take the command. Smith said he’ll likely divide his time between Montgomery and Anniston.
Vaughn, who lives in Hoover, leaves to take command of regular Army training units in Romania.
Gordon noted that Vaughn accepted the command even though it means he’ll miss his son’s senior year in high school. Family sacrifices, the general said, are part of almost every military career.
“Everybody who is now serving in uniform, or who has served, go back and thank your families,” she told the crowd.