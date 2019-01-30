Calhoun County will see two businesses hold grand openings this week — one a reopening of a Weaver favorite, the other a fresh face to Piedmont.
Heroes American Grille in Weaver is reopening on Friday under its new owners, Ken and Melinda McElroy, followed Saturday by the grand opening in Piedmont of a new “Christian-based” coffee shop called Elevated Grounds.
Heroes American Grille closed temporarily last November after former owner Marc Spaulding said his health forced him to “step back” from the business. The restaurant was closed most of November through January so the new owners could revamp the building and the menu.
“I want Heroes to be the same staple of the community and the place to be on the north end of the county; I think that’s really important,” Ken McElroy told The Star in December.
On Wednesday McElroy said he was “excited” to open and welcome back former patrons, especially on Super Bowl weekend. Heroes will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. this Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. the following weekend. He said the store’s reopening has drawn a good response from the community.
“They’ll see some food items they’re familiar with along with some new items we’ve added,” he said. “We have 20 taps that we’re running. Some are the domestics that you’re used to and we also have at least 10 craft beers on tap.”
McElroy said he’s added several new appetizers and new beers to the menu, though he didn’t want to go into detail for the sake of surprise. The restaurant will have wing and beer specials for Super Bowl Sunday, according to McElroy.
Piedmont’s newest coffee shop, Elevated Grounds, will have its grand opening in Piedmont on Saturday. The Christian-based store is at 110 South Center Ave. downtown.
“We’ve always grown up in a Christian-type atmosphere and this is kinda our way of creating a ministry, so to say, to put Christianity back into businesses,” owner Brandon Moore said.
“We’re a brand new coffee shop and we carry everything that a Starbucks would have. We’ll have any type of coffee you can think of.”
Moore said he hopes the shop will be a great place for small groups and Bible studies, but said but it’s open for more than just Christian people; it’s open for everyone. The coffee shop will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shop will be closed on Sundays.
“It’s a safe place where people can go and listen to light Christian music,” he said. His shop will work with Artisanal Baked Goods in Anniston to provide tasty treats.
“We are going to be doing lots of different types of pastries and baked items that Artisanal is going to be carrying.”
The store will also have Bibles, Bible covers and Christian T-shirts for sale, according to Moore. He wants to attract people to Piedmont, while also showcasing the talents of the community by working with local businesses.