New Barber Terrace housing celebrated in grand opening

Officials and project partners cut the ribbon to officially open the new Barber Terrace Apartments during ceremonies held Thursday morning.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

The 60-unit Barber Terrace public housing complex is open and ready for its first tenants after a grand opening ceremony held Thursday morning.

The new complex, which overlooks South Allen Avenue just south of “D” Street, provides 18 one-bedroom, one-bath units; 24 two-bedroom, two-bath units, 16 three-bedroom, two-bath units; and two four-bedroom, three-bath units.

