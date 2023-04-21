New Barber Terrace housing celebrated in grand opening

The 60-unit Barber Terrace public housing complex is open and ready for its first tenants after a grand opening ceremony held Thursday morning.
The new complex, which overlooks South Allen Avenue just south of “D” Street, provides 18 one-bedroom, one-bath units; 24 two-bedroom, two-bath units, 16 three-bedroom, two-bath units; and two four-bedroom, three-bath units.
All the units will have Section 8 rental assistance under the Rental Assistance Demonstration Program.
Mayor Jack Draper called the project a “blueprint” of how housing developments could be successfully accomplished.
“This is a really great development and looks fantastic,” Draper said. “It’s an example showing partnerships really work. “
Draper said the Anniston Housing Authority, the city, the U.S. Department of Housing and and Urban Development, the Alabama Housing Finance Corporation and Hollyhand Development LLC set a high standard on such a partnership.
“I really think going forward this is the blueprint — not just for housing issues which is certainly an issue we need to address as a city — but going forward on all the issues we face in the city. We really tackle them with partnerships,” Draper said. “It’s great to celebrate this development, but it’s also great to celebrate the partnership that yielded these results.”
That celebration drew more than 100 guests to take their first glimpse of the new apartments and to thank those who helped get the project completed.
“What you are looking at is what $14 million can buy,” said AHA executive director Gregg Fortner. “It shows what can be done if you put the investment in public housing that it deserves. Our residents deserve it and our city deserves it.”
Fortner added the AHA’s residents “are as much a partner as anyone else.”
“It’s them who have to live here 24 hours a day and they deserve a decent spectacular place to live,” Fortner said. “That’s what this is.”
It may have been AHA finance director Alan Brown who best phrased the important purpose of the new buildings as part of his opening prayer.
“You said, Lord, you would provide us with the essentials of life,” Brown prayed. “You have now surely provided us today with the greatest essential of life we need — shelter.”
Fortner introduced HUD Field Office director Kenneth Free who is an Anniston native and, having lived at Glen Addie, “is a product of public housing.”
Free said he insisted to his colleagues he be the one to represent the agency at the new Anniston site and reiterated the partnership theme of the day.
“That is what it takes these days to make an area like this,” Free said. “HUD can’t fund 100 percent of it. One bank can’t fund 100 percent of it. It is a partnership.”
Free also noted the new complex is the “vision” of the local housing authority.
“This is Anniston’s vision of how to spend the money we provide,” Free said. “I have to say it is a great vision.”
Free said he had the chance to visit Glen Addie prior to the ceremony and to “see changes like this is amazing.”
“What would I want my mom to live in?” Free asked. “That’s the way HUD characterizes the future. Everybody should have safe and decent housing and this is some of the nicest housing I have seen.”
Marcella Roberts of Hollyhand Development said the company’s passion is to provide affordable housing for all families.
“We look forward to working alongside Anniston Housing Authority for years to come to do more development and to bring this affordable and beautiful housing to families that deserve to have it,” Roberts said.
Vice Mayor Ciara Smith, who was raised in and now represents the area where Barber Terrace is located, said it represents the growth of south Anniston.
“This is personal for me as someone who grew up here and I spent a lot of time in Barber Terrace,” Smith said.
“Affordable housing does not equate to impoverished communities. It does not equate to prison systems. It does not equate to barracks,” Smith said. “This is the standard of what affordable housing in Anniston should look like. We should now uphold that standard with a leadership that believes young children need to grow up in homes that are decent and in order like this.”
Smith called the new complex “the beginning of a new beginning” for the south Anniston area.
City Manager Steven Folks confirmed to The Star 13 to 15 more new units are planned “for across the road.”
“We are just waiting for the approval from HUD,” Folks said.