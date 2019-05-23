Northeastern Alabama residents can expect near-record temperatures during the Memorial Day weekend, weather forecasts say.
“The main story is the heat,” said Meredith Wyatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Calera.
Wyatt said Anniston should see temperatures of 95 on Saturday and 96 on Sunday before reaching 97 on Memorial Day, Monday.
“The highest temperature we’ve recorded for the month of May in Anniston was 98, which was set in 1962,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said temperatures in the upper 90s are usually reserved for later in the summer months.
“This is like what you would see later on in the summer, but it’s high for this point in the year.”
Wyatt said the Anniston area was unlikely to see rain until late next week.